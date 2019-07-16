7/16/19 WWE 205 Live Recap

The show opens with a video recap of Drew Gulak retaining the WWE Cruiserweight Championship over Tony Nese at Extreme Rules. Gulak then cuts a promo. He says Nese say have been the Premiere Athlete, but he lacked the killer instinct to be the guy. Gulak says his grip on the title grows stronger ever day and asks who will be the next to step up knowing the kind of pain he can inflict.

The opening credits roll. Aiden English, Nigel McGuinness, and Vic Joseph are on commentary.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Akira Tozawa (w/The Brian Kendrick) vs. Samir Singh (w/Sunil Singh)

Singh drops Tozawa to the mat and stomps away on him. Tozawa comes back with a few rights and stomps Singh in the corner. Singh pulls Tozawa into the turnbuckle and stomps him on the mat. Singh chokes Tozawa with his boot and then slams him into the corner. Singh goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out. Singh applies a headlock, but Tozawa gets free and kicks Singh in the midsection. Tozawa slams Singh to the mat and kicks him to the floor. Tozawa takes Singh down with a rolling senton and tosses him back into the ring. Tozawa climbs, but Sunil and Kendrick argue on the floor and distract him. Singh goes after Tozawa, but Tozawa dodges him and rolls him up and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

-After the match, Sunil takes Kendrick down and then The Singhs double-team Tozawa in the ring. Sunil tries to hit Tozawa with the Bollywood Award, but Kendrick comes back and tosses him to the floor. Tozawa sends Samir out and then holds up the Bollywood Award as The Singhs back up the ramp.

A vignette for Humberto Carrillo is shown. He says it has been a year since he signed with WWE and has had a lot of changes in that year. He says he wants to keep the Lucha Libre tradition, but now he also wants the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Match #2 – Mike Kanellis vs. Jackson James

Kanellis kicks James in the face and chops him in the corner a few times. Kanellis delivers a spine-buster and then clotheslines James in the corner. Kanellis delivers another clothesline, and then another, and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mike Kanellis

-After the match, Kanellis stomps on James a few times and throws him out of the ring. Kannelis asks if what he just did was what he is going to get fined over. He calls out Drake Maverick, and Maverick comes to the ring. Kanellis says he is done going to Maverick’s office, because he wants to say it in front of the WWE Universe. Kanellis says his contract expired two months ago, but he decided to stay in WWE for two reasons: he wanted to prove to his wife that he is as good as he says he is by becoming the Cruiserweight Champion, and he wanted to kick Maverick’s ass. Maverick says he is sorry that Kanellis feels that way. Maverick tells Kanellis to take accountability, because it is his own fault that he is where he is. Maverick asks Kanellis if he thinks he is a good as the other cruiserweights. Kanellis makes fun of Maverick’s mishap on Raw tonight and Maverick says he is not going to fight Kanellis. Kanellis says Maverick has been neglecting his duties and embarrassing the brand. Kanellis says Maverick is the joke, not him. Maverick says he knew Kanellis had the potential, but Kanellis cuts him off. Kanellis says Maverick is not the man in this situation and tells him to go home and beg his wife for forgiveness. Kanellis says a real man would not back down from a fight. Kanellis insults Maverick’s wife, and then Maverick punches him in the face and dropkicks him to the floor.

Footage from last week’s main event Anything Goes Match between Oney Lorcan and Ariya Daivari, which Lorcan won, is shown.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Jack Gallagher vs. Chad Gable

Gallagher applies a wrist-lock, but Gable counters and takes him down. Gable applies a headlock, but Gallagher gets free. Gable applies a wrist-lock, but Gallagher turns it into one of his own. Gable comes back and takes Gallagher down, but Gallagher does the same. Gable gets free, but Gallagher takes him down with an arm-drag. Gable comes back with a slam and applies a side headlock. Gallagher turns it into one of his own and drops Gable with a shoulder tackle. Gallagher drapes Gable over the top rope and goes for a cover, but Gable kicks out at two. Gallagher applies an arm-bar, but Gable counters with an arm-drag and applies an arm-bar of his own. Gallgher counters and takes Gable down and then applies a short-arm scissor submission. Gable rolls Gallagher up a few times, but Gallagher kicks out at two each time.

Gable makes it to his feet and suplexes Gallagher. Gable connects with a few uppercuts and goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Gable applies a toe and ankle lock, but Gallagher kicks him in the face. Gable comes back and slams Gallagher into the corner and goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Gable drops Gallagher with a belly-to-belly suplex and goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Gable works over Gallagher’s leg and then delivers a dragon screw leg-whip. Gable goes back to the toe and ankle lock, but Gallagher kicks him in the face. Gable holds the leg and drops down onto Gallagher’s knee. Gable goes for a single-leg crab, but Gallagher kicks him off. Gable delivers a chop, but Gallagher comes back with a dropkick. Gallagher delivers forearm shots and drops Gable with a right hand.

Gallagher delivers a delayed vertical suplex and goes for the cover, but Gable kicks out at two. Gallagher locks in a Kimura Lock, but Gable counters with a roll-up for two. Gallagher connects with an elbow drop and then a missile dropkick. Gallagher sends Gable to the floor and delivers a forearm shot. Gallagher slams Gable into the barricade and then goes for a suicide dive, but Gable dodges him and drops him with a German suplex. Gable tosses Gallagher back into the ring, but Gallagher rolls him up for two. Gable delivers a Tiger Bomb and goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Gable locks in an ankle lock and grapevines the leg. Gallagher gets free an delivers hammer-fists to Gable’s face. Gable delivers a bicycle kick, but Gallagher comes back with a headbutt. Gallagher goes for the cover, but Gable kicks out at two.

They exchange shots and Gallagher backs Gable into the corner with rights and lefts. Gallagher charges, but Gable dodges him and slams him to the mat. Gable goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Gable goes up top and goes for a moonsault, but Gallagher kicks him in the face. Gallagher delivers a dropkick in the corner and goes for the cover, but Gable gets his foot on the rope. Gallagher takes Gable up top and climbs. They exchange shots on the top rope and then Gallagher goes for a suplex, but Gable counters and lands on top of Gallagher. Gable delivers a German suplex and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Chad Gable

-After the match, Gable helps Gallagher to his feet and leaves the ring.