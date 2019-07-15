7/15/19 WWE Raw Coverage

From: Uniondale, New York

– New WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar comes out to the ring with Paul Heyman. Heyman gets on the mic and talks about Lesnar’s victory last night, and tells everyone he told them so. Heyman says in case you haven’t heard, Heyman says he has a lot of stroke around here now. Heyman says to display his genius, he has a plan, for a cross-brand battle royal tonight, and the winner gets a shot at Lesnar at SummerSlam. Heyman goes down the list of competitors in the battle royal tonight: Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Big E, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns.

Heyman says he wants to tell everyone that when they step into the ring with Lesnar, they risk their health and welfare, and in this universe they are all Brock’s bitches.

– Ricochet comes out to the ring for his match up next as Lesnar and Heyman are leaving.

– Ricochet & The Usos vs. The Revival & Bobby Roode: This one is a best two out of three falls match. Ricochet and Dawson start off, and Ricochet hits a facebuster and a standing shooting star press. Ricochet pins and gets the first three count of the match early on. The score is now 1-0 for Ricochet and The Usos. Roode starts going at it with Ricochet now, and then Jey Uso tags in. Wilder tags in and gets the upper hand on Uso. Jimmy gets the hot tag and starts cleaning house. Uso hits a Samoan Drop on Wilder, then he knocks Roode off the apron. Dawson tags in for the double team on Uso. Dawson pins for the three count, and now the score is tied 1-1. Back from the break, Dawson and Wilder take turns working over Jimmy Uso. Roode and Ricochet get the tags, and Ricochet connects with a kick and a flying clothesline. Ricochet knocks Dawson and Wilder off the apron. Roode looks for the Glorious DDT on Ricochet, but Ricochet fights out and hits a facebuster. Ricochet goes up top and hits the 630 for the three count, to win for his team 2-1.

Winners: The Usos & Ricochet

– After the match, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson come out to ringside. Ricochet hits a suicide dive on them at ringside, and then eveyone involved in the six-man tag gets in on the brawl. The Revival ends up hitting the Shatter Machine on Jey. They look to do it to Jimmy too, but Ricochet breaks it up with a dive into the ring on Roode and The Revival. AJ then dives into the ring and hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Ricochet.

– The Viking Raiders are backstage getting ready for their match.

– The Viking Raiders vs. Jobbers: The Raiders are up against two unnamed enhancement talents in this one. They beat down the jobbers but decline pinning them right away, and opt to punish them some more. They do a double team backbreaker, and then a German supelx with a clothesline. They hit the Viking Experience on the other jobber for the three count after a short squash match.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– We see footage from earlier today of Drew McIntyre barging in the locker room and getting in Cedric Alexander’s face. Drew says he’s planning to disembowel him and dismember him — but then says he’s only joking, because that’s illegal, but he is going to humble Cedric.

– Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander: The opening bell sounds and Drew immediately charges and pummels on Cedric in the corner. Cedric starts to fight back, but Drew shuts him down with a chop to the chest and a belly to belly overhead suplex. Drew follows up with a vertical suplex where he tosses Cedric down for a two count. Cedric again tries to fight back but Drew shuts him down with a headbutt. Drew looks for an inverted Alabama slam, but Cedric rolls through and reverses it into a pin. Cedric rolls up Drew into a small package for the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– We see a pre-taped promo from Finn Balor talking about his intentions to go through and over Samoa Joe.

– Samoa Joe cuts a promo at the Gorilla position answering Balor’s comments. Joe says he’s going to be in the ring waiting for Balor, and he’s going to hand Balor another loss.

– Roman Reigns does an interview backstage where he says the last week has been great for him, and the only way to make it better is winning tonight and going on to take the Universal Title from Brock at SummerSlam.

– Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor: Balor starts off strong against Joe and applies a side headlock. Joe fights out and scrambles for position on the mat with Balor. Joe catches Balor and rolls him up into a pin for the three count in the opening moments of the match.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe beats down Balor and looks for the Coquina Clutch. Balor breaks free and drops Joe, then hits the Coup De Grace on him. Balor’s music starts playing, but then it slows down and the lights shut off in the arena. We hear some commotion in the ring, and when the lights come back on, Bray Wyatt is in the ring in a mask holding Balor. He hits the Sister Abigail on Balor. The lights flash some more as we get a close up on Bray’s mask.

– Back from the break, we see Drake Maverick and his new wife checking in to their hotel. He checks in under the names “Mr. & Mrs. 24/7 Champion.” After they check in, we see R-Truth poke his head out from behind the corner near the desk. Truth asks if someone named Hornswoggle has checked in. Truth tries to bribe the guy working at the desk, and the guy looks in his computer.

– We see the Street Prophets backstage talking about Drake Maverick not consummating his marriage because of the 24/7 Title. They talk about some of the matches still to come on tonight’s show, including the battle royal the women’s fatal 4 way elimination match

– Mike Kanellis is at the gorilla position, and Maria interrupts and says she has a better shot at winning his match tonight than he does. She says even though she’s pregnant, she’s going to wrestle his match for him.

– Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis: Maria comes down the ramp, but the referee stops her. Mike comes out and gets in the ring, and the opening bell sounds. Mike misses a clothesline and Ryder comes back with the Rough Ryder for the three count in less than one minute.

Winner: Zack Ryder

– After the match, Maria says her unborn child had a better chance in that match tonight than Mike.

– AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are shown backstage warming up.

– AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Lucha House Party: AJ starts off in control against Gran Metalik, and then Anderson tags in and continues the offense. Metalik fights back with kicks on Anderson, but Anderson comes back with some strikes of his own. Gallows tags in and pummels on Metalik in the corner. Metalik throws some punches back, but Gallows drops him with a headbutt. Anderson tags himself in and knees Metalik in the head. Meanwhile at ringside, Ricochet jumps the barricade and pulls AJ off the apron. Ricochet beats down AJ at ringside now, as the Lucha House Party members brawl with Gallows and Anderson. Ricochet gets hauled to the back by referees and agents, and the referee re-starts the match. Dorado goes at it with Anderson, then Kalisto tags in and cleans house. Kalisto hits a flipping kick on Anderson for a two count. The House Party members all hit dives on Gallows, Anderson and AJ at ringside. Back in the ring, Kalisto tries to go off the top rope at Anderson, but AJ grabs him by the foot and slows him down. Kalisto kicks away AJ and leaps off the top, but Anderson catches him with a spinebuster. AJ tags in and applies the Calf Crusher on Kalisto for the win.

Winners: AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

– AJ continues to beat down Kalisto after the match, and kicks him out of the ring.

– Seth Rollins does an interview backstage where he says he’s a man possessed and is going to get his Universal Title back from Brock. He also says Becky is one of the toughest people he knows, and she is okay but he doesn’t know if she’ll be here tonight.

– Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Noami Becky Lynch comes out for a closer look at this one. Nikki Cross is also at ringside. This one is an elimination match. Carmella starts off strong in the opening moments and tries several pin attempts on Natalya and Naomi. Carmella drops Natalya in the corner with a hurricanrana, and then hits the bronco buster on her. Naomi misses a shot on Carmella, and Carmella answers with a superkick. Natalya gets up and Carmella kicks her down too. Alexa sneaks up behind Carmella and rolls her up for the three count. Carmella is eliminated. Naomi and Alexa go at it now and Alexa drops Naomi with a clothesline for a two count. Nataly drops Alexa, then Natalya and Naomi fight out to ringside. Naomi hits a blockbuster off the ring steps on Natalya on the floor. Alexa comes out and attacks Naomi from behind, then throws her in the ring. Naomi gets the upper hand and connects with several kicks on Alexa. Natalya runs in and hits a spinning clothesline on Naomi for a two count. Naomi puts Natalya in a surfboard submission, and Alexa runs in and tries to turn it into a pin for a two count. Alexa gets dumped outside, then Natalya hits a spinning powerbomb on Naomi. Alexa runs back in and rolls up Natalya from behind for two. Alexa hits an elbow to the face and Natalya falls out to ringside. Alexa dumps Naomi outside, then Natalya runs back in and pummels on Alexa. Natalya looks for a suplex on Alexa, but Alexa escapes. Naomi pulls Alexa out to ringside, then Naomi hits kicks on both Alexa and Natalya. Natalya is able to grab Naomi and rolls her up in a small package for the three count. Naomi is now eliminated, and it’s down to Natalya and Alexa. Nikki Cross gets on the mic and cheers on Alexa at ringside now. Alexa and Natalya trade shots in the ring now, and Alexa rolls back outside for a breather. Natalya follows her and looks for a discus clothesline on Alexa, but Alexa ducks and Natalya hits Nikki Cross instead. Back in the ring, Natalya drops Alexa and applies the Sharpshooter. Bliss taps out, and Natalya wins to earn a shot at Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

Winner: Natalya

– Natalya does an in-ring interview after the match where she talks about going back to her home country of canada to face Becky for the RAW Women’s Title. Becky gets on the mic at ringside and says she likes Natalya, but she won’t be facing her friend, and she’ll be in for a shock at SummerSlam. Becky says if Natalya doesn’t step up she will wipe the floor with her in her home country, and her career needs Becky. Becky says she does better in war than in love, and Natalya says she must not be a very good lover “bitch.” They exchange some more trash talk before the referee gets between them and they head to the back.

– We see a pre-taped promo from Randy Orton, where he says he has some unfinished business with Brock to take care of.

– The Miz comes out to host tonight’s edition of Miz TV. He introduces his guest Dolph Ziggler, who requested to talk to Miz tonight. Ziggler comes out to the ring and sits down. Miz asks why Ziggler requested to be here tonight. Ziggler says he wanted to see if the rumors are true about Miz, that he’s like a company yes-man now. Miz asks what Ziggler is getting at, and Ziggler says he’s not jealous and he’s happy for Miz. Ziggler says that Miz however has become everything he used to hate, because all he cares about is fortune and fame just like his wife. Miz attacks Ziggler and throws him out of the ring now.

– We see Drake Maverick and his wife in their hotel room with rose pedals on the bed. Drake is wearing nothing but the 24/7 Title belt. There’s a knock on the door and Mrs. Maverick answers it. Someone brings in a trolley for room service, but the guy doesn’t leave, and he ends up being a WWE referee. R-Truth comes out from under the room service trolley and rolls up Drake for a two count. Truth hits a cross-body on Drake on to the bed, and pins him for the three count. Truth takes the Title belt and runs off, and Drake chases him. Mrs. Maverick is not happy.

– Roman Reigns is shown backstage warming up for the battle royal.

– Braun cuts a brief promo at the gorilla position saying Brock Lesnar is going to get these hands.

– Battle royal for a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title at SummerSlam: The competitors in this match are Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Big E, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns. Before the bell, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman come out, and Lesnar sits at the top of the stage. The opening bell sounds and everyone in the ring starts going at it. Corbin starts trying to eliminate Seth early on, but Seth fights back and stays in. Cesaro starts hitting everyone near him with European uppercuts, then he swings Rey and Big E. Lashley interrupts Cesaro’s swing with a spear on Cesaro, then he gorilla press slams Cesaro out of the ring for the elimination. Braun then grabs Bobby and throws Bobby outside for the elimination. Big E grabs Braun and hits the Big Ending, but then Sami grabs Big E and throws him ouside for the elimination. Orton hits the RKO on Sami, then Rey hits the 619 on Sami. Orton throws Sami out to eliminate him. Orton then delivers the RKO to Reigns, and Rey hits the 619 on Reigns. Orton looks to eliminate Reigns, but Reigns superman punches Orton instead. Rey hits a shot on Reigns, but then Corbin grabs Rey and throws him outside for the elimination. Reigns and Rollins both land shots on Corbin, then Seth throws Corbin out for the elimination. Braun throws Seth and Reigns into opposite corners and hits splashes on both of them. Reigns looks for a spear on Braun, but Braun dodges it and Reigns spears Rollins by mistake. Braun and Reigns fight by the ropes, and Rollins runs over and eliminates them both. Orton runs over and tries to eliminate Rollins, but Rollins holds on to the ropes and trades punches with Orton. Orton grabs Rollins and hits the draping DDT off the middle rope. Orton wastes a couple seconds talking trash to Lesnar and posing for the crowd. Orton looks for the RKO, but Seth stops him with a kick and the curb stomp. Rollins throws Orton outside for the elimination, and Seth Rollins wins. Rollins will now get a shot at Brock’s Universal Title at SummerSlam.

Winner & new #1 contender for the Universal Title: Seth Rollins












