Two More Matches Announced for Extreme Rules
WWE has added two more matches to tonight’s Extreme Rules event. Finn Balor will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura on the Kickoff show, and Kevin Owens will take on Dolph Ziggler in singles action.
As first reported on today's live #WWENow preview show, @FinnBalor will defend his #ICTitle against @ShinsukeN TONIGHT on the #ExtremeRules Kickoff! https://t.co/Ssguukkpoq
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
It's official: @FightOwensFight and @HEELZiggler are set to clash TONIGHT at #ExtremeRules, streaming LIVE at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/WEKEmENeDI
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
As always, Gerweck.net will provide live coverage of the event, starting with the Kickoff Show at 6 PM EST.