Two More Matches Announced for Extreme Rules

WWE has added two more matches to tonight’s Extreme Rules event. Finn Balor will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura on the Kickoff show, and Kevin Owens will take on Dolph Ziggler in singles action.

As always, Gerweck.net will provide live coverage of the event, starting with the Kickoff Show at 6 PM EST.