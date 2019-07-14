Lesnar successfully cashes in his Money In The Bank briefcase

There’s a new sheriff in town for Raw and his name is Brock Lesnar.

Yesterday at Extreme Rules, Paul Heyman came out with a “spoiler” and told the Philly crowd that his client will be cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase sometime during the broadcast.

After teasing a cash-in a couple of times before, the beast was really in Philadelphia and came out after Rollins and Lynch won the main event and retained their titles.

Rollins tried to get the upper hand on Lesnar but the former UFC Heavyweight champion quickly hit two German suplexes. The referee then started the match after Heyman handed over the briefcase, Lesnar hit an F5 on Rollins and pinned him to win the title again.

Lesnar lost the Universal title at WrestleMania 35 to Seth Rollins in the opening match of the card.