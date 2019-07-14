Matches announced for upcoming Impact taping
HUGE #Slammiversary rematch next Friday at @StClairCollege as @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion @MrGMSI_BCage Brian Cage takes on Unbreakable @MichaelElgin25, but this time in a STREET FIGHT! Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/PNVnRFrxax pic.twitter.com/ABjHudIurG
— Border City Wrestling (@bcwonline) July 11, 2019
2nd match announced for @IMPACTWRESTLING Tapings – Huge 6-Man Tag next Saturday at @StClairCollege as @TherealRVD, Rich @GottaGetSwann, and @Willie_Mack take on @DezmondXavier, @TheTreyMiguel, and @zachary_wentz, The Rascalz! Get tickets at https://t.co/PNVnRFrxax pic.twitter.com/8ezB18a68L
— Border City Wrestling (@bcwonline) July 12, 2019
WOW! After going toe-to-toe with @TheSamiCallihan in the historic Main Event of @IMPACTWRESTLING #Slammiversary, the Undeniable @Tess_Blanchard will now take on oVe's Monstrous Madman @FultonWorld Friday at @StClairCollege! Don't miss it! Tickets at https://t.co/PNVnRFrxax pic.twitter.com/0pDVqnzf8o
— Border City Wrestling (@bcwonline) July 13, 2019
4th Match announced for next weekend's @IMPACTWRESTLING Tapings – On Saturday the X-Division's One True Ace @The_Ace_Austin will take on the unhinged @TheEddieEdwards at @StClairCollege! Tickets still available online at https://t.co/PNVnRFrxax pic.twitter.com/u7U819UiGk
— Border City Wrestling (@bcwonline) July 14, 2019