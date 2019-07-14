Matches announced for upcoming Impact taping

HUGE #Slammiversary rematch next Friday at @StClairCollege as @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion @MrGMSI_BCage Brian Cage takes on Unbreakable @MichaelElgin25, but this time in a STREET FIGHT! Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/PNVnRFrxax pic.twitter.com/ABjHudIurG — Border City Wrestling (@bcwonline) July 11, 2019