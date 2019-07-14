Jericho: first unscripted promo he’s cut in 20 years

Following the show Chris Jericho spoke to the media and he noted that his promo at Fight For The Fallen was the first unscripted promo he’s cut in 20 years.

“Tonight—I said this to Dean Malenko—is the first time in twenty years that I’ve ever done a promo with no script, no approval of what I’m going to say and really no idea of what I’m going to say. Just knowing that I have a point and some directions that I may or may not want to go in. When Hangman got busted open that changed the entire design of the promo and it was very liberating. How good are you, Chris Jericho? Can you go out there live without a net, no preprepared memorized script and captivate an audience?

I think it worked out very well and of course I can do it, but we never, ever get that chance to do it in the WWE. It’s the other side of the coin. If you want creative freedom, we can give you that in AEW. I think that’s why there’s such a buzz about the company, is that the fans can feel that.”