Heyman makes surprise appearance at 2300 Arena for EVOLVE 131

The Monday Night Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman made a surprise appearance at the EVOLVE 10th year anniversary show last night which aired live on the WWE Network.

Returning to the 2300 Arena – formerly known as the ECW Arena – for the first time in two decades, Heyman got a huge “EC Dub” and “Holy sh!t” and “Welcome back” chants from the fans.

“To be blunt, I’m honored, and I’m privileged to be back home,” Heyman said, to more “EC Dub” chants. Heyman said that he doesn’t do conventions or do guest appearances and he wasn’t even invited to be part of this show, a comment which got boos from the fans. Heyman said that they knew he always turned down invites so they didn’t bother to invite him but he asked to come this time around.

Heyman said that the reason he asked to come was because the fans, this promotion, and that locker room is the future of the business. Coming here, he will know more about the future than he ever did before coming through the entrance earlier in the day.

The former ECW boss then asked to hang around a bit more so he can make the ring introductions for the Austin Theory vs JD Drake title unification match.