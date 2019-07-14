AEW presents $150,000 donation to Victim Assistance Advisory Council

All Elite Wrestling presented a check of $150,000 to the Victim Assistance Advisory Council yesterday at the conclusion of Fight For The Fallen. Even Shahid Khan, the Jacksonville Jaguars and AEW owner, made it in the ring for the presentation, along with Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Brandi, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and others.

From the 150 grand, $110,000 was a donation from AEW while the rest came from different people associated with the promotion.

The Mayor’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council coordinates and encourages cooperative efforts among social service, criminal justice, mental health and other agencies to provide assistance to crime victims and their families.

Fight For The Fallen was dedicated to those victims of gun violence, hence the name chosen for the show. AEW President Tony Khan said that the plan is to hold the show yearly.

Originally, it was said that all proceeds from gate money will go to the VAAC but it looks like only a percentage of it went that way.