EVOLVE ready to rock Philadelphia with 10th anniversary show tonight on WWE Network

It’s a big night for everyone involved with the EVOLVE promotion as they celebrate their 10th anniversary event tonight live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and for the first time ever, streaming live on the WWE Network.

WWE raised some eyebrows when the announcement came that they would be giving EVOLVE their platform to go head-to-head with AEW’s Fight For The Fallen event with both shows starting within 30 minutes of each other.

A couple of WWE Superstars who have a history with EVOLVE are also participating in tonight’s event. With WWE in town for tomorrow’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, it’s probable that there will be very familiar faces backstage as well and who knows, maybe a surprise or two on the broadcast.

The card for EVOLVE 131 tonight includes: Austin Theory vs JD Drake in a winner take all match for both EVOLVE and WWN titles; Adam Cole vs Akira Tozawa for the NXT title; Eddie Kingston and Joe Gacy vs AR Fox and Leon Ruff for the EVOLVE Tag Team titles; Matt Riddle vs Drew Gulak; Anthony Henry vs Arturo Ruas; Shotzi Blackheart vs Brandi Lauren; Babatunde vs Colby Corino; Curt Stallion vs Sean Mulata vs Stephen Wolf vs Harlem Bravado in a fatal four way match; and Josh Briggs vs Anthony Greene.

EVOLVE 131 and tomorrow’s Extreme Rules are free for first-time subscribers to the WWE Network. Simply go to http://w-o.it/wwentwrk to activate your 30-day free trial.