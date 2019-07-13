Eva Marie Would Return to WWE If She Had a Run with Bayley

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie recently took to Twitter to comment on a recent interview with Bayley for FOX Sports’ Fair Game and Kristine Leahy. Eva Marie had high praise for the Smackdown Live women’s champ and said she would come back to WWE just to have a run with her. Bayley later responded and told her to come back to WWE.

During her Fair Game interview, Bayley cited her matches with Eva Marie in NXT as some of her “favorite” ones. She stated, “My matches with her were my favorite because they hated her. And they loved me, so it was so much fun and easy.”

Eva Marie wrote in response to the interview clip, “Bayley taught me so much about in ring performance, and always went above and beyond to show me the ropes. My matches with her were hands down my favorite! I would come back just to do a run with her!”

Bayley later wrote in response, “Thank you. I’ll take that as a challenge. Come on back, sister.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

Eva Marie

.@itsBayleyWWE taught me so much about in ring performance, and always went above and beyond to show me the ropes. My matches with her were hands down my favorite! I would come back just to do a run with her! @wwe #AllRedEverything 😈

Fair Game

🔥 @itsBayleyWWE, @SashaBanksWWE, @natalieevamarie… we love a good CLASSIC storyline 🙌🏼

Bayley shares with @KristineLeahy some of her favorite iconic career moments on an all new FAIR GAME today at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT on @FS1:

Jul 12, 2019

Eva Marie

Bayley

Thank you. I’ll take that as a challenge. Come on back sister 😏