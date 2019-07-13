Casting underway for new WWE series Fight Like A Girl

WWE Studios has started casting for the upcoming series Fight Like A Girl, a series which was officially announced on Thursday in association with Quibi, a mobile media technology platform.

For casting, WWE is looking for women to go on individual journeys of self improvement as they will live, train, and learn life lessons over a 10-week period.

Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be pairing a WWE Superstar with each woman as contestants learn to become tougher, stronger, and healthier versions of their former selves. The series will filmed at the WWE Performance Center with each episode featuring a transformation and a reveal as these women change their lives forever.

All applicants will be required to upload a photo and record a video explaining why they would be a great fit for the series.

If you’re interested, go to https://fightlikeagirl.castingcrane.com