Fight for the Fallen

The Buy In

Alex Marvez and Excalibur are on commentary. They run down some of the card for the event.

Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates)

Avalon shoves Kiss to the mat and shushes him, but Kiss comes back with a hurricanrana. Kiss delivers an arm-drag and then slaps Avalon across the face. Kiss delivers a couple kicks, but Avalon comes back with a right hand to the jaw. Avalon goes for the cover, but Kiss kicks out at two. Avalon applies a rear chin-lock, but Kiss gets free. Avalon takes Kiss down again, but Kiss comes back with a suplex. Kiss goes for the cover, but Avalon kicks out at two. Avalon comes back with a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Kiss kicks out at two. Avalon tosses Kiss to the floor, but Bates rolls Kiss back into the ring. Avalon puts Kiss in the corner, but Kiss comes back with an ax kick and an uppercut. Kiss takes Avalon down with an exploder suplex and delivers a bicycle kick. Kiss kicks Avalon in the face and then connects with a moonsault. Kiss goes for the cover, but Avalon kicks out at two.

Bates distracts Kiss and Avalon rolls him up, but he kicks out at two. Avalon delivers a rolling senton and comes off the ropes, but Kiss moves. Kiss drops Avalon to the mat and hits a split leg drop from the ropes and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Sonny Kiss

Jenn Decker interviews Cody and Dustin Rhodes backstage. Cody hypes up proceeds from the show going to help those affected by gun violence. He says he doesn’t know if you can slow The Young Bucks, but he asks what happens when he and Dustin target and attack certain body parts. Dustin says without the old school, there is no new school for the Bucks. Dustin says he is going to power slam them so hard that their souls leave their bodies. Cody says if he wasn’t 100 percent, he wouldn’t be standing here. He says he can talk about Shawn Spears, but tonight is about the Brotherhood being better than the Bucks.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Riho vs. Shoko Nakajima and Bea Priestley

Baker and Nakajima start the match and Baker applies a side headlock. Nakajima turns it into one of her own and takes Baker to the mat. Baker turns it into a head scissors hold, but Nakajima tolls through and applies a single-leg Boston Crab. Baker makes it to the ropes and then kicks Nakajima in the midsection. Baker delivers an elbow, but Nakajima comes back with a dropkick. Priestley tags in and sends Baker to the corner. Priestley charges, but Baker dodges and rolls her up for one. Baker slams Priestley to the mat and tags in Riho. Riho connects on a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Priestley kicks out at two. Riho goes for a clothesline, but Priestley counters and slams her to the mat. Priestley stomps onto Riho’s arm and then chokes her over the ropes. Nakajima tags in and works over Riho’s arm.

Nakajima slams Riho’s arm into the mat and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Priestley tags back in and delivers a forearm to Riho. She wraps Riho’s arm around the ropes and tags in Nakajima. Nakajima and Priestley double-team Riho as Baker tries to help. Nakajima takes Riho down with a neck-breaker and apples a leg scissors hold. Nakajima slams Riho’s head into the mat and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out at two. Nakajima splashes onto Riho and goes for another cover, but Riho kicks out again. Riho comes back with a kick and tags in Baker. Baker delivers a knee strike and a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Nakajima kicks out at two. Nakajima comes back with a neck-breaker and slams Baker into the turnbuckle. Nakajima goes up top and connects with a dropkick. Riho tags in and knocks Priestley down. Riho delivers a double stomp to Nakajima.

Riho runs the ropes, but Priestley cuts her off. Nakajima sends Riho into the ropes and hits the 6-1-9. Nakajima goes for a suplex, but Riho comes back with a hurricanrana. Riho goes for the 6-1-9, but Priestley kicks her in the face. Baker takes Priestley out with a Slingblade and then Nakajima takes Baker out. Riho and Nakajima exchange shots and then Priestley and Baker get involved. Priestley and Baker officially tag in and exchange elbow strikes. Baker sends Priestley to the corner, but Priestley kicks her in the face. Priestley kicks Riho to the floor and Nakajima sends Baker out. Nakajima takes Baker and Riho out with a suicide dive and tosses Baker back into the ring. Priestley delivers a suplex and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out at two. Baker and Priestley battle in the ropes and Riho sends Nakajima to the apron.

Riho stomps onto Priestley and goes for the cover, but Priestley kicks out at two. Nakajima tags in and delivers a forearm to Riho. Riho comes back with a knee strike and then suplexes Nakajima. Riho goes for the cover, but Nakajima kicks out at two. Riho delivers a double stomp from the top and goes for the cover, but Nakajima kicks out again. Nakajima comes back with a clothesline and then deliver a double underhook DDT. Nakajima goes up top and goes for a senton, but Riho dodges it. Riho hits a knee strike and then goes for the cover, but Nakajima counters and rolls Riho up for the pin fall.

Winners: Shoko Nakajima and Bea Priestley

-After the match, Baker and Priestley continue to fight, but Nakajima and Riho separate them.

Jenn Decker is backstage for an interview with Kip Sabian. Sabian says everyone seems to think that the match tonight will be all Adam Page, but he didn’t come to AEW to sit back and cash his checks. He says he came to AEW to prove that he is one of the best in the world. He says is doesn’t feel like an underdog and has a point to prove. He tells Page that he will win tonight and will be first in line for the AEW World Championship after Page beats Jericho to win the title.

Jim Ross joins the commentary team as The Buy In comes to a close.

Fight for the Fallen

The opening credits roll, highlighting the card for tonight’s show.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela, and Darby Allin vs. MJF, Shawn Spears, and Sammy Guevara

Janela and MJF start the match and Janela delivers a dropkick. Havoc tags in an bites MJF’s fingers. Havoc stomps on MJF and applies an arm-bar. Havoc bites MJF again, but MJF comes back with a wrist-lock. Havoc turns it around and takes MJF down for a two count. Havoc applies the arm-bar and bites MJF again. MJF comes back with a scoop slam and tags in Guevara. Janela tags in as well and Guevara takes him to the corner. Guevara delivers a chop and then an enzuiguri. Guevara comes off the top, but Janela dodges it and suplexes Guevara into the corner. Havoc tags in, but Guevara comes back with a knee strike. Havoc delivers a forearm to Guevara and tosses him into the corner.

Havoc delivers an elbow to Spears and then kicks Guevara in the face. Havoc goes up top for a stomp, but Guevara dodges and delivers a knee strike. Spears tags in, as does Allin. Allin tells Spears to hit him, but Spears tags in Guevara. Guevara and Allin have some back and forth and then Janela tags in. Guevara drops Janela to the mat and tags in MJF. MJF drapes Janela over the ropes and sends him to the floor with a forearm. Spears tags in and sends Janela back into the ring. Spears delivers a few shots and then tags in Guevara. Guevara slaps Janela in the corner and then applies a rear chin-lock. Guevara stomps onto Janela and Spears tags in. MJF tags in himself and takes Janela to the mat. MJF mocks Spears and flips him off. Janela drops Spears with a clothesline and then delivers a back elbow to MJF.

Guevara tags in, as does Havoc. Havoc takes Guevara down with an arm-drag and then delivers an uppercut to MJF. Havoc picks Spears up and causes Spears to kick MJF in the face. Guevara comes back and spears Havoc into the corner. Havoc comes back and sends Guevara to the apron and then slams MJF into Spears. Havoc delivers a superplex to Guevara and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out at two. Havoc sends Spears and MJF to the floor and Allin tags in. Guevara knees Havoc in the face and Allin hits a stunner on Guevara. Allin goes for the cover, but Spears breaks it up. Janela gets into the ring, but MJF slams him into the corner. Havoc delivers the Acid Rainmaker to MJF and then Guevara hits the Backstabber on Havoc. Guevara kicks Allin in the face and then delivers a superkick to Janela. Guevara takes Havoc out with a suicide dive, and then Janela as well.

Guevara takes Allin out with a Spanish Fly and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Guevara goes up top, but Janela cuts him off and delivers a Brain Buster on the apron. MJF rolls Guevara into the ring to tag in, but Allin takes him down. Spears comes in and slams Allin with a Death Valley Driver and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Shawn Spears, MJF, and Sammy Guevara

Private Party are shown sitting at ringside. Alex Jebailey is beside them, but security removes Jebailey because he is not a part of the “private party” in that section.

The video hype package for the match between Allie and Brandi Rhodes airs.

Brandi Rhodes (w/Awesome Kong) vs. Allie

Allie delivers a quick dropkick, but Rhodes turns it around and slams Allie into the corner. Allie comes back with a senton and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out at two. Allie delivers a chop in the corner and delivers a cross-body from the ropes. Allie kicks Rhodes in the head and then stares down Kong on the floor. Rhodes delivers a kick through the ropes and sends Allie into the barricade. Rhodes stomps on Allie and dumps a bottle of water on her. Rhodes slams Allie into the apron a few times and tosses her back into the ring. Rhodes delivers a knee strike and goes for the cover, but Allie kicks out. Rhodes stomps on Allie in the corner, but Allie turns it around and delivers a few chops. Rhodes comes right back and takes Allie down and chokes her over the ropes. Rhodes kicks Allie in the head and goes for the cover, but Allie kicks out at two.

Allie comes back and takes Rhodes down and runs the ropes, but Kong grabs her leg. Rhodes knees Allie in the back and slams her to the mat. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Allie kicks out. Rhodes kicks Allie a few times, but Allie rolls her up for a two count. Allie delivers a neck-breaker and then they exchange shots. Allie drops Rhodes with a Slingblade and then connects with forearm shots in the corner. Allie delivers a sliding elbow in the corner and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out at two. Allie comes off the ropes and delivers a running bulldog and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out again. Rhodes comes back with a snapmare and kicks Allie in the face. Rhodes goes up top and delivers a snap suplex. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Allie kicks out. Rhodes charges, but Allie counters with the BSE.

Allie slams Rhodes to the mat with a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Kong helps Rhodes get to the ropes. Allie has words with Kong and Rhodes rolls her up, but Allie kicks out at two. Allie locks in a Dragon Sleeper, but Kong gets on the apron as Rhodes taps. The referee is with Kong and then Allie gets his attention. Rhodes rakes Allie’s eyes and then delivers the Bionic Spear and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Brandi Rhodes

-After the match, Rhodes and Kong beat down Allie, but Aja Kong comes to the ring. Awesome Kong and Aja Kong stare each other down as referees separate them. Rhodes gets Awesome Kong to leave the ring, and then Aja Kong helps Allie to her feet.

Three-Way Tag Team Match; winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament: The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Angelico and Jack Evans vs. A Boy and His Dinosaur (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt)

Evans and Grayson start the match and Grayson delivers a few chops in the corner. Evans comes back with a kick and comes off the ropes, but Grayson catches him and tosses him across the ring. Grayson throws Evans in the corner and Angelico tags in. Angelica connects with a few shots, but Grayson delivers a dropkick. Grayson slams Angelico to the mat and tags in Uno. Uno bites Angelico’s ear, but Angelico comes back with an enzuiguri. Jungle Boy tags in and drops Uno with an arm-drag. Boy delivers a hurricanrana and a dropkick, but Uno comes back and rakes Boy’s face. Uno smacks Boy in the nose and then hides behind the referee. Boy goes after him, but Uno drops him with a neck-breaker. Luchasaurus tags in and gets in Uno’s face. Uno slaps Lucha, but Lucha is not affected and Uno tags in Evans. Evans tries to shove Lucha and goes for an elbow, but Lucha blocks and delivers a chop.

Lucha throws Evans across the ring and tags in Boy. Lucha kicks Evans in the face and delivers a German suplex. Boy sends Evans to the corner, but Grayson tags in. Boy sends Grayson away and drapes Uno over the top rope. Boy delivers a few chops, but Grayson shoves Boy to the outside. Uno delivers a back-breaker to Boy and then Grayson connects with a senton. Uno goes for the cover, but Boy kicks out. Uno slams Boy into the corner and tags Grayson. Grayson stomps away on Boy and then delivers a chop and tags in Uno. Uno delivers a chop and tags in Grayson. Grayson stomps away on Boy and Uno chokes him in the corner. Boy comes back with an enzuiguri, but Uno tags in. Uno dropkicks Lucha to the floor and Boy goes for the tag on Evans and Angelico, but they don’t accept. Grayson knocks Evans and Angelico to the floor and then Uno slams Boy to the mat. Uno connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Boy kicks out.

Uno chops Boy in the corner, but Boy comes back with a Spear through the ropes. Lucha tags in, as does Grayson. Lucha kicks Uno to the floor and then delivers a series of kicks to Grayson. Lucha kicks Evans and Angelico and then delivers a standing moonsault to Evans. Lucha chokeslams Evans onto Angelico on the floor and the Boy takes them out with a Shooting Star Press. Lucha catches Grayson and then delivers a Tombstone and goes for the cover, but Uno breaks it up. Lucha kicks Uno and then slams him down to the mat. Boy tags back in, but Grayson kicks Lucha and Boy in the head. Angelico tags in and then Evans takes Lucha to the floor. Angelico and Evans double team Boy and then slam him to the mat. Angelico locks in the inverted Figure Four, but Uno breaks it up. Evans kicks Uno in the head and tags in. Evans and Angelico double team Boy again and then Evans connects with an 450.

Evans goes for the cover, but Boy kicks out at two. Angelico tags in hits the Black Tiger Bomb in the corner and tags in Evans. Evans climbs, but Stunt knocks Angelico to the floor and then takes Evans down in the ring. The referee ejects Stunt from the match and Lucha gets into the ring. Lucha throws Stunt onto Angelico on the floor. Boy picks Evans up and Lucha kicks him in the face. Lucha and Boy slam Evans to the mat and Boy goes for the cover, but Uno breaks it up. Grayson tags in and Uno takes Lucha out with a chop block. Grayson delivers a dropkick and then a knee strike to Boy. Uno slams Boy into Lucha and then Grayson goes up top. Grayson connects with a 450 and goes for the cover, but Boy kicks out at two. Uno and Grayson slam Boy to the mat and Uno gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Dark Order

The video hype package for the match between Adam Page and Kip Sabian airs.

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Neither man gains an advantage early on and stand at a stalemate. Page applies a side headlock, but Sabian gets free. Sabian applies a side headlock now, but Page sends him off the ropes and delivers a shoulder tackle. Sabian kicks up, but Page drops him immediately. They exchange chops and then forearm shots. Page delivers an elbow shot that sends Sabian down to the mat. Page delivers a fall-away slam and then clotheslines Sabian to the floor. Page favors his injured knee and tosses Sabian back into the ring, but Sabian catches him with an enzuiguri. Sabian goes for a suicide dive, but Page catches him with an elbow strike. Page slams Sabian to the mat and then delivers a bridging pump-handle suplex. Page goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out at two. Page runs the ropes, but Sabian dodges and sends Page to the apron. Sabian delivers an enzuiguri and then connects with a suicide dive.

Sabian tosses Page back into the ring and delivers a missile dropkick. Sabian goes for the cover, but Page kicks out at two. Sabisn delivers an enzuiguri in the corner and then a knee strike. Sabian goes for the cover, but Page kicks out again. Sabian kicks Page to the mat and delivers a double stomp from the top. Sabian goes for the cover, but Page kicks out once more. Page kicks Sabian away and then drops him with a belly-to-belly suplex. Page connects with a fireman’s carry slam and then delivers a standing Shooting Star Press. Page goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out at two. Page tosses Sabian to the apron, but Sabian slams Page into the corner and then drops him with a DDT. Sabian goes for the cover, but Page kicks out at two. Sabian delivers a knee strike to the midsection and goes for another cover, but Page kicks out again.

Sabian stomps on Page’s knee and kicks him in the chest and goes for another cover, but Page kicks out. They exchange shots and Page gets the upperhand with chops and uppercuts. Sabian comes back with a knee strike and runs the ropes, but Page drops him with a discus lariat. Page pulls Sabian to the top, but Sabian delivers a headbutt and sends Page to the apron. Sabian goes for the double stomp, but Page dodges it and slams Sabian onto the apron. Page connects with a moonsault to the floor, but he lands on his knee and immediately grabs it. Page tosses Sabian back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out at two. Page delivers a running power bomb on the entrance ramp, but Sabian gets back into the ring at the nine count. Page goes up top and delivers a swinging neck-breaker. Page goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out at two.

Page goes for the Dead Eye, but Sabian grabs the ropes and wraps Page’s knee in them. Page delivers an elbow, but Sabian connects with a Dragon Screw leg-whip in the ropes. Sabian connects with a springboard hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but Page rolls through. They exchange roll-ups and then Page rolls through and delivers the Dead Eye for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, one of The Dark Order’s creepers gets into the ring and attacks Page. He drops Page with a Codebreaker and takes off his mask, revealing himself to be Chris Jericho. Page is busted open and then Jericho lays him out with the Judas Effect.

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (w/Christopher Daniels) vs. Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)

Kazarian and Fenix start and they lock up. Kazarian drops Fenix with a shoulder tackle, but neither man gains an advantage. Sky and Pentagon get into the ring and all four men shove for a bit. Pentagon and Sky tag in and taunt each other for a bit. Pentagon kicks Sky in the midsection, but Sky comes back with a Thesz Press and delivers right hands. Sky slams Pentagon in the corner and charges, but Pentagon hangs him up and kicks him in the face. Kazarian gets in the ring, but Pentagon and Fenix kick him in the face. They slide under the ropes and kick Daniels in the face as well. Pentagon slams Daniels across the chest and then Fenix does the same to Sky. Fenix goes for a suicide dive on Daniels, but Daniels moves and Fenix hits Pentagon. Daniels takes the Luchas out with a moonsault. Daniels tosses Fenix back into the ring and tries to get into the ring, but the referee ejects him.

Kazarian takes out the Luchas with a dive on the entrance ramp and tosses Fenix back into the ring. Sky works over Fenix and then tags in Kazarian. SCU slams Fenix to the mat and Kazarian goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out at two. Kazarian delivers a leg-drop and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out again. Kazarian applies a headlock and tags in Sky. Sky spears Fenix in the corner and then Kazarian delivers a hesitation dropkick. Sky goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Kazarian tags back in and applies a front face-lock. Fenix gets free and delivers a kick to the face. Fenix delivers another kick in the corner and goes for the tag, but Kazarian stops him. Fenix kicks Kazarian one more time and tags in Pentagon, and Sky tags in as well. Pentagon delivers kicks to Sky and Kazarian and then Pentagon and Fenix deliver superkicks to Sky.

The Luchas double team Kazarian in the corner and then hang Sky in the tree of woe in front of Kazarian. Fenix splashes onto SCU and then Pentagon goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out at two. Fenix takes Kazarian out on the floor as Pentagon slams Sky down to the mat. Pentagon goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out at two. Kazarian comes back with delivers a leg drop to Pentagon and a German suplex to Fenix. Pentagon comes back with a kick to Kazarian, but Kazarian comes back with a Backcracker. Sky gets back up and stomps down onto Pentagon. Fenix slams SCU to the mat, but Sky delivers a cutter to Pentagon on the apron. SCU double teams Fenix and then Kazarian delivers a DDT from the top. Kazarian goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out at two. Pentagon gets back in and chops SCU and runs the ropes, but Kazarian drops him with a DDT.

Pentagon comes back and kicks Sky in the face and then Fenix stomps on Kazarian’s neck. Pentagon drops Sky with a Canadian Destroyer and goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out at two. Pentagon and Fenix deliver the double stomp pile driver on Sky and Fenix gets the pin fall.

Winners: Lucha Brothers

-After the match, Daniels comes back, but the Luchas grab a ladder and lay him out with it. They lay out the rest of SCU and then set up the ladder. They climb the ladder and Pentagon says they are the best tag team in AEW. He calls out The Young Bucks. Fenix challenges them to a Ladder Match at All Out.

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Omega applies a waist-lock, but Cima comes back with an arm-drag take down. Omega applies a double wrist-lock, but Cima turns it into one of his own. Omega gets to the ropes to break the hold, but Cima applies a side headlock. Omega sends Cima off the ropes, but Cima takes him with a shoulder tackle. Cima takes Omega down with a few arm-drags and then connects with a double stomp. Omega comes back with a chop in the corner and then takes Cima down with a hurricanrana. Cima rolls through and locks in a submission and then connects with a senton over the top. Cima kicks Omega in the chest, but Omega comes back with right hands. They exchange chops and then Omega delivers a back suplex. Omega goes for the cover, but Cima kicks out at two. Omega delivers an elbow drop and goes for another cover, but Cima kicks out again.

Cima comes back with a knee strike, but Omega drops him with a hurricanrana. Omega runs the ropes, but Cima kicks him in the face. Omega comes back with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Cima kicks out at two. Omega goes for the Perfect Driver, but Cima gets free and delivers it himself. Cima goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out at two. Omega connects with a kick to the back of the head and then hits a knee strike in the corner. Omega puts Cima up top and delivers a few elbows. Cima turns it around and sends Omega to the mat with a power bomb. Cima goes for the Meteora, but Omega dodges it and Cima hits the mat. Omega works over Cima’s legs and then chops him in the corner. Omega kicks Cima in the knee and then drops down onto Cima’s knee in the ropes. Omega takes Cima down with a rolling senton and comes off the ropes, but Cima gets his knees up.

Cima delivers a few chops, but Omega takes his knee out again. Omega connects with a snap-dragon suplex and goes for the One Winged Angel, but Cima counters with a Backstabber. Omega goes to the apron, but Cima connects with a dropkick that sends Omega into the barricade. Cima goes for a suicide dive, but Omega moves and then slams Cima’s knee into the apron. Omega tries to slam Cima into the barricade, but Cima counters and suplexes Omega on the floor. Cima climbs on a platform and delivers the Meteora to Omega. Cima tosses Omega back into the ring and delivers a Meteora to Omega’s head, and then another to his face. Cima goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out at two. Cima climbs up top and goes for another Meteora, but Omega catches him and delivers a snap dragon suplex. Omega hits the V Trigger and goes for the cover, but Cima kicks out at two.

Omega hits the V Trigger again and then goes for the One Winged Angel. Cima gets free and then drops Omega with a DDT. Cima delivers a standing Meteora and then climbs. Cima delivers another Meteora and sets up for the Air Raid Crash and delivers it on the apron. Cima delivers another Meteora, but Omega gets his foot on the rope. Cima slaps Omega a few times, but Omega slaps him back. Cima kicks mega in the face, but Omega comes back with a forearm. Omega runs the ropes, but Cima delivers a dropkick. Omega shoves him away and hits the V Trigger. Omega delivers a Tiger Driver and goes for the cover, but Cima kicks out at two. Omega goes for the V Trigger, but Cima counters with a roll-up for two. Omega hits the V Trigger once more, then hits the One Winged Angel and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kenny Omega

In-ring Segment: Chris Jericho

Jericho says he is looking at the blood of Adam Page in the ring and on his hand. He says all he has wanted for weeks is a thank you from AEW. He says he doesn’t want a thank you from the fans and then insults them. He says he is going to get his thank you by beating the crap out of everyone in AEW, starting with Page. He says if he wasn’t in AEW, nobody would be. He says he started AEW and the television deal in October is because of him. He says beating Page is just another win for him, but if he loses to Page it is the beginning of the end of AEW and his career. He says he has to beat Page and he will. Page rushes the ring and attacks Jericho. Referees and agents try to separate them, but Page attacks them as well. Other wrestlers come out to separate them as well and they finally get Jericho to go backstage.

The video hype package for the match between The Young Bucks and The Brotherhood airs.

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Brotherhood (Cody and Dustin Rhodes)

Cody and Nick start the match and Cody applies a side headlock. Nick gets free and applies one of his own. Cody goes for a shoulder tackle, but Nick stays on his feet. Nick goes for a shoulder tackle, but Cody stay on his feet. Nick slaps Cody across the face and Cody chases him across the ring. Dustin and Matt get into the ring and all four men stare down. Cody and Nick tie up and then Dustin and Matt send Matt to the floor. Cody and Dustin double team Nick in the ring, but Nick takes them down with a cross-body. Matt gets back in the ring and The Bucks slam Dustin and then send Cody to the floor. Nick takes Cody out with a suicide dive and then he and Matt hug in the ring to mock Cody and Dustin. Nick tosses Dustin in the ring and Matt tags in. Dustin delivers a right hand and runs the ropes, but Nick grabs his ankle.

Matt backs Dustin into the corner and delivers a few shots. Matt drives his shoulder into Dustin’s midsection and then tags in Nick. The Bucks double dropkick Dustin and then Nick spits on Cody. Matt tags back in and delivers a jaw-breaker to Dustin. Matt applies a front face-lock and then The Bucks knock Cody to the floor. Dustin takes the Bucks down and goes for the tag, but Cody is still on the floor. Dustin slams Matt with a spine-buster and Nick takes Cody down again. Dustin knocks Nick down with a right hand and then Matt drops Dustin with a clothesline. Dustin comes back with elbow shots and then goes up top. Dustin takes the Bucks out with a cross-body. Cody tags in and drops the Bucks with clotheslines. Cody tosses Nick across the ring and then kicks him in the face. Cody connects with a moonsault and then takes Matt out with a suicide dive.

Cody tosses Matt in the ring and hits him with the weight belt. Cody puts Matt up top and delivers a few right hands and then hits a reverse suplex from the top. Cody goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Matt comes back and sends Cody to the corner and charges, but Cody moves and Matt hits the ring post. Dustin tags in and slams Matt’s arm into the post again and stomps away on him in the ring. Cody tags back in and delivers an ax handle to Matt. Cody slams Matt in the corner and stomps away on him. Cody wrenches Matt’s arm and tags in Dustin. Dustin delivers a headbutt and slams Matt into the ropes. Dustin applies an arm-bar and tags Cody back in. Cody applies a submission and then kicks Matt in the arm a few times. Dustin tags back in and slams Matt into the corner and stomps away on him.

Cody tags back in and stomps away on Matt on the floor. Cody tosses Matt back into the ring and stomps on him again. Cody applies an arm-bar, but Matt gets free and sends Cody onto the entrance ramp. Cody gets back into the ring, but Matt takes him down with a Spear. Nick tags in and delivers a series of strikes and kicks to Cody. He clotheslines Dustin and delivers a bulldog to Cody. Cody delivers a back elbow, but Nick superkicks his knee. Nick kicks Dustin in the head and delivers a double stomp. Nick stomps on Cody and then the Bucks lock Cody and Dustin in stereo Sharpshooters. Cody and Dustin get free and lock in stereo Figure Fours. Cody and Dustin deliver uppercuts, but then all four men delivers lariats simultaneously. All four men get to their corners and Dustin tags in. Dustin drops the Bucks with power slams.

Cody and Dustin take out the Bucks on the floor and Dustin tosses Nick back into the ring. Dustin sets Nick in the corner and Matt tags in. Matt hits a Superkick on Dustin and then the Bucks goes for the Meltzer Driver, but Cody hits Nick with a knee. Cody hits Matt with the Disaster Kick and then he and Dustin drop Matt with Cross Rhodes. Dustin goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. All four men begin to brawl and then the referee goes down. Cody and Dustin power slam the Bucks and then place the Bucks in the corner. They kick the Bucks below the belt and then slam them to the mat. Cody and Dustin make covers, but the Bucks kicks out. The Bucks roll to the floor and Cody comes off the ropes, but the Bucks hit him with Superkicks. Dustin delivers shots to the Bucks in the ring, but Nick delivers a Superkick.

Matt comes off the top with an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Dustin kicks out at two. Dustin comes back and slams Matt to the mat and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Cody tags in and he causes Matt to Superkick Nick. Nick comes back with a Superkick to Cody and then the Bucks hit a double Superkick to Cody. Matt goes for the cover, but Dustin breaks it up. The Bucks hit uppercuts on Cody and Dustin, but Cody and Dustin come back with Superkicks. Dustin gets sent to the floor and Matt hits the Cross Rhodes on Cody. Matt goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Nick takes Dustin out on the floor and the Bucks hit the Meltzer Driver on Cody and Matt gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

-After the match, Matt grabs a microphone. He says things got competitive and they have been making fun of Cody and Dustin for a few weeks. He says it was all in the spirit of competition. He says they always heard a myth about the Rhodes Brothers, but he never really saw it since he doesn’t watch “the other product.” He says they are one of the best tag teams they have been in the ring with. Music plays and he says they must be short n time. Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Shad Khan, and Brandi Rhodes come to the ring with a check. The check is for $150,000 and will be donated to the Victim Assistance Advisory Council.