Xavier Woods throws pancakes at Kenny Omega during gaming tournament

WWE Superstars Jimmy and Jey Uso and Xavier Woods participated in the ESPN EXP Apex Legends eSports Celebrity Pro-Am tournament yesterday in Los Angeles, with Jimmy’s team winning the whole thing.

Uso captained the team of NRG pro player Dizzy and IGN’s Sydnee Goodman to emerge victorious in the tournament, winning $22,000 in the process, all of which will be donated on their behalf toward the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

AEW’s Kenny Omega was also captaining a team and when his team got eliminated, Omega said that this was his first Pro-Am. He said that when he heard the words pro, he thought he was going to see a lot of professionals but then he saw people like Xavier Woods and The Usos instead, adding that they might as well rename the tournament to “amateur hour.”

Woods then got up from his gaming chair and started throwing pancakes at Omega during the live broadcast as the interviewer took cover saying that they’re getting hit by pancakes! Last year, The New Day and The Elite had a showdown at a gaming tournament so it’s not the first time that Woods and Omega crossed paths.

The tournament will air on ESPN on Friday, July 19, at 8PM ET and on ABC on Saturday, July 20, at 3PM ET.

You can see the clip of Omega and Woods below.