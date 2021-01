WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 12, 2019 – Augusta, Maine

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival (via Disqualification)

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, and The Usos defeated The Revival and The Viking Raiders

3. No Way Jose defeated Mojo Rawley

4. Titus O’Neil defeated Mojo Rawley

5. Braun Strowman defeated Mojo Rawley

6. Dana Brooke and Naomi defeated Sarah Logan and Tamina

7. WWE United States Championship Match

Ricochet (c) defeated Cesaro

8. Cedric Alexander defeated Robert Roode

9. Lacey Evans defeated Natalya

10. WWE Universal Championship – Street Fight

Seth Rollins (c) defeated Baron Corbin