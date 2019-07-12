Shamrock: “I have no plans of fighting again”

Wrestling & MMA legend Ken Shamrock posted the following on his Facebook page:

I am not sure how to say this but I will try I have stepped back from fighting something I have done my whole I have never backed down from any fight & at time I have been verbally abused by fans because I have always stepped up to any challenge even when I was beyond my prime but I still stepped up against injuries & fighting my age but that’s where I was at I did not make these fights I was asked to step up & fight to help the promotions & of course it was also the thing I loved most doing now I feel I am being pushed again by people calling me out & I hear some people say your to old you can’t fight anymore but what you are asking me to do is to stop being me stick my head in the sand & let people punk me out you tell me how you do that after me never backing down from a challenge all of who tell me to hide maybe that’s in your DNA but not mine I do not have plans to fight again but if I get pushed to far well then I have to be me AGAIN I HAVE NO PLANS ON FIGHTING AGAIN