Brian Cage to miss indy date due to injury, replacement announced

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

BREAKING:

Due to injury, Mr GMSI Brian Cage has been forced to pull out of the DEFY | SUPER 8XGP July 26th and July 27th in SEATTLE WA. However, All Elite Wrestling’s Christopher Daniels steps up to take on SCHAFF and enters the #SUPER8XGP!

Can the legend steal the show and become the DEFY World Champion? Or will the KING OF THE NORTH dispatch the FALLEN ANGEL in the very first round?

Win or lose, SCU member the “Fallen Angel” will be competing both nights in Seattle!

