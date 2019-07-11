Vince McMahon was not in attendance at Tuesday’s Smackdown

Vince McMahon was not in attendance at Tuesday’s Smackdown Live and Triple H worked the Gorilla position for the night, while Bruce Prichard was reportedly the one presenting the show to the company’s producers.

Dave Meltzer’s report claims that Prichard, “…started out with a rah rah speech which we were told came across very transparent.”

McMahon did however keep contact and reviewed the show over the phone an hour before it started.

