Vince McMahon was not in attendance at Tuesday’s Smackdown

Vince McMahon was not in attendance at Tuesday’s Smackdown Live and Triple H worked the Gorilla position for the night, while Bruce Prichard was reportedly the one presenting the show to the company’s producers.

Dave Meltzer’s report claims that Prichard, “…started out with a rah rah speech which we were told came across very transparent.”

McMahon did however keep contact and reviewed the show over the phone an hour before it started.

(The Spotlight)