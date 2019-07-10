“Stone Cold” Steve Austin React to Kevin Owens’ Stunner on Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens’ Stunner to Shane McMahon on Smackdown has drawn a reaction across the WWE roster and beyond. During tonight’s Smackdown, Owens cut a promo on Shane after the latter cancelled his match with Dolph Ziggler, saying that Shane’s constant appearances on WWE TV is something that “nobody watching ever wanted.” He proceeded to continue his promo through two separate mic cuts, at one point naming Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Ali, Liv Morgan, Asuka, AOP, and Kairi Sane as people who have lost out on TV time due to Shane’s need for screen time.

At the end of the show, Roman Reigns was in a match with Dolph Ziggler when Shane got involved. Owens came out to the ring and laid out Shane with the Stunner. You can see reactions below:

A kick to the face from @CedricAlexander on #Raw.

A stunner from @FightOwensFight on #SDLive.

And on Sunday, a tombstone and spear from The Deadman and Me.

Damn, terrible week for y’all!#ExtremeRules