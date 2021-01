Notes on John Cena and Kofi Kingston

– WWE released a WWE Now India video showing John Cena giving a special message to a young fan in India. That video featuring John Cena is available below.

– Over the weekend Fightful reported that Kofi Kingston tweaked his back, and was kept off House Shows and Smackdown this week. He was checked out before SDL and things didn’t look as serious as a few days before.