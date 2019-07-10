John Tatum Being Released from the Hospital Today

Rod Price has an update on John Tatum. He says his former tag partner is due to be released today. Tatum has been in the hospital since late last week after suffering multiple heart attacks. There is scar tissue around his heart that may ahve to be removed as it is causing his heart to work harder than it has to.

Price wrote on Facebook:

Great news on John, he will get to go home today, they have him scheduled for surgery on the 19,& may have another one after. I know John is happy to go home.my prayer for John is that the lord will work on him,that he may know Jesus. Ty for all support & prayers.