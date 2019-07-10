Enzo and Joey Janela Get Into Fist Fight at Concert – Take Battle to Twitter

Enzo Amore and Joey Janela reportedly got into a fist fight that turned into a Twitter spat on Tuesday night. Fightful reports that the fight started after Janela introduced himself to Amore, which Janela said on Twitter was at a Blink-182 concert, and introduced himself. Amore responded, “Oh, really?” and it eventually degenerated into a fist fight that Janela called “the worst fist fight ever.” He said that Enzo hit him in the face.

Soon after the fight, Enzo snarked off at Janela on Twitter, which led to a back and forth: