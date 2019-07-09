Wrestling Promoter Says Women’s Wrestling Revolution is a Lie

Pro-Wrestling: EVE Co-Founder Dann Read spoke to MancunianMatters and discussed the WWE Women’s Evolution.

“This whole women’s revolution is a lie. Work is being put in, but the acceptance isn’t there on the scale the promotion and fans are trying to make it. A lot of it is all talk. They make themselves look good, but actually, it’s not better.”

Fellow co-founder Emily Read added, “It’s very telling that people who talk about WWE wrestling and the wrestlers they show are raving about what I say are commercially beautiful. Whereas women who maybe don’t fit in that box won’t be given credit by those people.”

Pro-Wrestling EVE streamed a women’s event during WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.