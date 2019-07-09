The Bella Twins Reveal The Scrapped Plans For Their Return After Wrestlemania 35

On the Their podcast, they mentioned that they were originally planned to return after Wrestlemania 35 and jump right into the Women’s Tag Team Title picture.

The plan was for them to work with the IIconics. Nikki even says that the feud was going to last for a few months. The Bellas had ring gear made and the feud was going to start on the Smackdown after Wrestlemania.

Nikki ended up getting some health news that forced her to officially retire. As a result, the feud between the IIconics and the Bellas had to be scrapped.