Raw and Smackdown coming to MSG

As Ryan Satin broke a few months ago WWE officially announced today that they’ll be broadcasting Raw and Smackdown on Sept. 9th and 10th from MSG.

The last time WWE did TV from the Garden was a Raw in November of 2009. So it’ll be almost 10 years.

The reason WWE stopped doing TV from the Garden like the NBA stopped doing their draft there was because of the ludicrous fees MSG owner James Dolan has been charging to rent out the building for TV. But with the FOX money coming in WWE is able to take the hit and do TV there once again.