MLW FUSION now available on PlayStation Vue

NEW YORK — MLW FUSION is now available to watch on PlayStation™ Vue.

Fans can catch Major League Wrestling’s flagship weekly program MLW FUSION Saturday nights at 9pm EST/6pm PST on PlayStation™ Vue’s live TV streaming service via Bein Sports.

“If you don’t have cable you and want to watch MLW live, now you can watch all the MLW fights you want directly online on PlayStation Vue,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “As a sports and video game guy, beIN on Vue is the perfect 1-2 punch.”

