Impact to be a Slammiversary Weekend Retrospective

This week’s Impact will be a special looking at Slammiversary, featuring content that was filmed over the weekend. The site notes that the plan is to make it like the old Reaction specials and if it works, it may be an ongoing thing after major PPVs.

The company did not tape TV the night after the PPV as has been the case. This has lent itself to this decision.