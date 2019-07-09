Dwayne Johnson lands biggest movie ever created for Netflix

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson keeps breaking records as Deadline.com is reporting that Netflix has locked Johnson’s new movie in what is “arguably its biggest commitment to a feature film.”

The movie in question is titled Red Notice, described as a globetrotting action heist thriller. Along with Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds have signed up to be the co-stars. Production will start in 2020 and Rawson Marshall Thurber will be directing the movie.

Universal Pictures were originally going to carry the movie but Thurber’s team reached out to Netflix and in 10 days, the streaming giant committed to everything the filmmakers delivered. Johnson, Gadot, and Reynolds tailored their schedules to accommodate the production of the movie and deliver it on time and a deal with Netflix was finalized over the Independence Day holiday.

From the mega $130 million budget – Netflix’s biggest ever – Johnson is getting paid a whopping $20 million to lead the movie. Deadline reports, “All in all, Netflix has committed to arguably its biggest star-package feature film to date, with a production budget in the $130 million range, this for a project the company believes will deliver a new franchise with global appeal.”