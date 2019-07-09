Becky Lynch and GLOW’s Alison Brie grace the cover of ESPN Magazine

Becky Lynch became the first-ever WWE Superstar to be on the cover of ESPN Magazine as she shares the spotlight with GLOW’s Alison Brie who plays Ruth “Zoya the Destroya” Wilder.

For the cover artwork, the two pose in a wrestling ring with their arms crossed, with Becky wearing a black bra and shiny silver pants and boots with high heels while Brie is wearing a short shiny silver mini dress with high heels shoes.

“WWE champ Becky Lynch and GLOW star Alison Brie go one-on-one to talk power moves, rebellious streaks, freak flags and sunset flips,” reads the cover story preview written by Allison Glock.

“Last year I said I wanted to be the face of this business that I love so much. We don’t always have to accept the status that’s given to us. It’s been quite a year and it’s an honor to be the first @WWE superstar to be on the cover of @espn magazine,” Lynch wrote.

You can see the sexy cover below and the full cover story here.