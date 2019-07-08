WWE offering 3-month WWE Network subscription for just 99 cents to former subscribers

WWE has e-mailed a select number of former WWE Network subscribers to get them to resubscribe to the service for three months for the price of just 99 cents.

Yes, that’s right. 99 cents for three months, a nice discount of $28.98.

Taking this offer, these potential new subscribers would get Extreme Rules, NXT Takeover: Toronto, SummerSlam, and Clash of Champions with their 99 cent subscription which would run out in the first week of October.

WWE Network ended Q1 2019 with 1.58 million paid subscribers, a 2% increase over the prior year quarter but 100,000 less than Q4 2018. The day after WrestleMania 35, WWE had 2 million subscribers. The outlook for Q2 2019 is 1.7 million subscribers by company estimates which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5%.