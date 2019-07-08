Moxley on WWE creative changes: “I just hope Vince lets them do their ideas”

While speaking to The Store Horsemen, Moxley share his thoughts on what Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff’s new roles mean for the wrestling business.

“They definitely made some kind of move. Paul Heyman is really smart it sounds like that is a great idea. I just hope Vince lets them do their ideas. It’s not just ‘I made him head of creative, but I’m telling him what to do type of thing.’”

“Eric Bischoff was behind the NWO, he also presided over some crappy WCW shows. He is probably pretty motivated to make you forget that part of the resume. The more wrestling that is good, the more fans that there are and the better it is for everybody.”