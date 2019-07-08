McMahon coming to grips that products needs to be upgraded

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE is targeting the 18-34 demographic this week, after numbers for the teens audience were way up sharply for the first week under a new Executive Director Paul Heyman.

Heyman himself has been pretty transparent about his role in saying that Vince McMahon will always have the final say, and that changes from Heyman’s side are going to take some time.

Heyman sits in the middle of the production meetings instead of at the front of the room, and has spoken to several team members about Vince McMahon coming to grips with the fact that the program needs to be upgraded, and with that happening, true change could be on the way.

Optimism is said to be up after last week’s Raw.