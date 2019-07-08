Johnny Impact no longer under contract

Johnny “Impact” Hennigan is no longer under contract with Impact Wrestling.

The former Impact World Champion finished his current run with the promotion at Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

He lost to X-Division Champion Rich Swann on the show.

His contract actually expired several weeks ago, but the two sides agreed that he would work through the PPV in order to close out his storyline with Swann.

Johnny Impact is now technically a free agent, although the two sides are continuing to discuss the possibility of working together again in the future.

Hennigan’s wife, Taya Valkyrie, who is the current Impact Knockouts Champion, is still under contract with the company as her deal is believed to run through the end of 2019.

(Pwguru)