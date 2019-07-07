Slammiversary XVII live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from Gilley’s Dallas in Dallas, Texas, Impact Wrestling presents Slammiversary XVII on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

Brian Cage vs Michael Elgin for the Impact World title; Rich Swann vs Johnny Impact for the X-Division title; The North vs LAX vs The Rascalz in a triple threat tag team match for the Impact Tag Team titles; Taya Valkyrie vs Rosemary vs Su Yung vs Havok in a Monster’s Ball match for the Knockouts title; Sami Callihan vs Tessa Blanchard in an intergender match; Eddie Edwards vs Killer Kross in a first blood match; Rob Van Dam vs Moose; and TJP in an X-Division open challenge.

The pay-per-view will be streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app. Anyone who purchases the pay-per-view on FITE.tv will receive a coupon code to redeem a free three-month subscription for Impact Plus.