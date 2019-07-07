Shawn Spears to discuss the FyterFest incident with Jim Ross

Jul 7, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
#BreakingNews Jim Ross has agreed to sit down with Shawn Spears, so he can explain his actions at #FyterFest on the first episode of The Road to #AllOut
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Jul 7, 2019 at 10:01am PDT
Post Category: News Tags: Jim Ross, Shawn Spears
