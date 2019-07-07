Randy Orton Has Quietly Been Off Due to a Neck Injury

Randy Orton has recently been off TV since his match with Triple H at WWE Super ShowDown 2019. According to Fightful, Orton has been off WWE programming for the last month due to a neck injury. Per the report, Orton had the injury evaluated last week, and he’s expected to be returning soon.

The injury occurred when Orton hurt his neck in a match against Aleister Black at a live event. Orton was already slated to take some vacation time off, so WWE reportedly gave him two extra weeks to rest up and heal. He was scheduled to appear at last night’s Smackdown Live house show in Utica, New York, but Fightful states he was unable to make it to the event due to travel issues. Instead, Orton is expected to appear at tonight’s live event.

The report states that the neck injury Randy Orton is dealing with is not serious and there weren’t any immediate plans to use him on TV either, so that’s why he was given additional time off.

This isn’t the first neck issue Orton has had in his career. Previously, he was off for most of 2015 due to a neck injury.