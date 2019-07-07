Nikki Bella explains what the plan was for the Bella Twins to return right after WrestleMania

In the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast titled ‘You Can Be the In-Law or You Can Be the Outlaw,’ Nikki Bella goes in-depth on the plan that was supposed to get them back in the ring and what eventually happened.

Nikki said that she and Brie were set to return to WWE immediately after WrestleMania to feud with The IIconics for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. But she had a weird feeling about her neck and she had been feeling “off” since Evolution in October and decided to do some check-ups.

On the Thursday before WrestleMania while the two were in New York, her surgeon called her and told her he needs to talk to her. Nikki said that with the tone in his voice, she knew that this wasn’t good.

The doctor explained how she has another neck injury and a cyst on her brain and told her it’s not good at all. She was told to get a second opinion and the second opinion was to get a double fusion which would be game over anyway.

Nikki said that the doctor told her, “One hit…you’re either paralyzed or it’s lights out for good.”

The Bellas expressed how they really wanted to work with The IIconics for a few months and even with Sasha and Bayley but that will not ever happen now.

“I can’t go and prove them wrong. I can never go back to that ring,” Nikki said.