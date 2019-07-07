Slammiversary

Slammiversary XVII Results

Gilley’s Dallas

Dallas, Texas

Transcription by Josh Lopez, Jason Powell

First Match: TJ Perkins vs. Willie Mack vs. Jake Crist vs. Trey Miguel in a Fatal Four Way Match

Crist with a flurry of pie faces after the bell rings. Miguel and Perkins responds with Stereo SuperKicks. Perkins applies a side headlock. Perkins drops Miguel with a shoulder tackle. Perkins follows that with an arm-drag takeover. Miguel kicks Perkins in the face. Miguel with a Flying HeadScissors TakeOver. Miguel kicks Perkins in the gut. Miguel with a Double SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Mack delivers a big haymaker. Perkins responds with a Spinning Back Kick. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Crist kicks Mack out of the ring. Crist slams Perkins head on the top turnbuckle pad. Crist rams his elbow across Perkins face. Perkins slides under Crist. Perkins applies The Indian DeathLock. Perkins is raining down haymakers.

Miguel with a High Head Kick. Miguel with a NeckBreaker/DDT Combination. Perkins goes for a Tornado DDT, but Miguel blocks it. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins with a Double Abdominal Stretch. Mack goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Mack responds with a SlingShot Pescado. Crist with a Tornado DDT on the floor. Miguel drills Crist with The 619. Miguel with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Plancha. Mack ascends to the top turnbuckle. Miguel with a straight right hand. Miguel and Perkins goes for a Double SuperPlex, but Crist gets in the way. Crist negates The Doomsday Device. Perkins goes for a PowerBomb, but Miguel lands back on his feet.

Perkins drop toe holds Miguel into the canvas. Perkins locks in The Romero Special. Crist with a timely cover for a two count. Mack with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Perkins with a Spinning Heel Kick. Mack responds with a shoulder tackle. Miguel dropkicks the back of Mack’s head. Crist PowerSlams Miguel into the turnbuckles for a two count. Crist unloads a flurry of kicks. Crist drops Mack with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Perkins and Crist are trading back and forth shots. Perkins with a Belly to Back Suplex. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Crist lands back on his feet. Perkins gets Crist trapped in The Knee Bar. Miguel with a Flying Meteora. Crist decks Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Crist with an Avalanche Cutter. Mack connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Willie Mack via Pinfall

Second Match: The North (c) vs. The Rascalz vs. LAX w/Konnan in a Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

LAX attacks The North before the bell rings. Ortiz is throwing forearms at Wentz. Rascalz with Stereo Suicide Dives. Xavier dumps Ortiz out of the ring. Rascalz are double teaming Santana. LAX fires back with a Back/NeckBreaker Combination. Ortiz dives over Wentz. Santana with a Helluva Kick. Santana follows that with a Rolling Cutter. Wentz SuperKicks Santana. Wentz delivers his combination offense. Page drops Ortiz with a shoulder tackle. Alexander hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Page clears the ring. Xavier applies a sleeper hold. Page with a Pump Kick to Santana. Xavier with a Running European Uppercut. Rascalz starts building momentum. Wentz with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Wentz heads to the top turnbuckle. Page with a straight right hand. Alexander attacks Xavier from behind.

LAX hits their X-Factor/WheelBarrow Slam Combination. Page throws Wentz into LAX. Xavier with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander with an Avalanche Fallaway Slam. Page lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Ortiz dives over Page. Ortiz with a ShotGun Dropkick. Santana follows that with a Cannonball Senton off Ortiz back. LAX is fired up. LAX with a Double Reverse PowerBomb. LAX goes for The Street Sweeper, but Alexander gets in the way. Alexander uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Santana is receiving medical attention on the outside. Wentz breaks up the double pinning opportunity. Wentz is displaying his fighting spirit. Xavier with an Impressive Dive. Rascalz hits Hot Fire Flame for a two count. Page PowerBombs Xavier on top of Ortiz. The North with a double cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The North via Pinfall

Third Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross in a First Blood Match

Edwards nails Kross with Kenny 2.0. Kross is throwing forearms at Edwards. Edwards dumps Kross out of the ring. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards with a straight right hand. Edwards unloads two knife edge chops. Edwards HeadButts Kross. Edwards brings out a steel chair. Kross with Two Handed ChokeSlam on the ring apron. Kross kicks Edwards in the ribs. Kross rolls Edwards back into the ring. Edwards with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Kross responds with an Exploder Suplex. Edwards drops Kross with a German Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Kross throws a chair at Edwards. Kross with a Flying GutWrench Suplex off the apron onto a pile of chairs on the floor.

Edwards creates distance with a desperation chair toss. Kross is not busted open. Kross knocks the chair out of Edwards hand. Edwards with a Uranage Slam. Edwards transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kross shoves Edwards. Kross with a Big Boot. Kross follows that with a High Head Kick. Kross deliver his own ground and pound attack. Kross violently throws Edwards into the turnbuckles. Kross talks smack to Edwards. Kross stomps on the left hand of Edwards.

Kross kicks Kenny 2.0 out of the ring. Kross puts Edwards on the top turnbuckle. Kross goes for an Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex, but Edwards blocks it. Edwards with a Flying Boston Knee Party. Edwards grabs Kenny 2.0. Kross applies The Kross Jacket Choke. The action spills to the outside. Edwards with a forearm smash. Edwards follows that with The Tiger Driver on the floor. Edwards delivers Two Boston Knee Parties. Edwards uses Kenny 2.0 to bust Kross wide open to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddie Edwards

Fourth Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Moose

Moose attacks RVD before the bell rings. Moose with a knife edge chop. Moose kicks RVD in the chest. RVD drops Moose with a Spinning Heel Kick. RVD with a Spinning Leg Drop. Moose avoids Rolling Thunder. RVD with a SlingShot Plancha. RVD plays to the crowd. Moose with The Pump Kick. Moose goes for a PowerBomb, but RVD counters with a Hurricanrana on the floor. RVD with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. RVD rolls Moose back into the ring. RVD with clubbing shoulder blocks. RVD unloads another spinning heel kick. Moose responds with a Corner Dropkick. Moose with a Hesitation Dropkick. Moose puts his boot on the back of RVD’s neck. Moose with closed fist shots to the forehead. Moose is choking RVD with his boot. Moose with a Vertical Suplex. Moose with a clubbing blow to RVD’s back. Moose dumps RVD out of the ring.

Moose poses for the crowd. Moose abuses the referee’s five count. Moose repeatedly whips RVD back first across the turnbuckles. Moose mocks RVD. Moose applies a rear chin lock. RVD gets back to a vertical base. RVD with shots to the midsection of Moose. Moose with a Pump Kick. Moose tells RVD to go home. RVD with a Back Body Drop over the top rope. RVD with two clotheslines. Moose answers with an eye poke. RVD with a Spinning Heel Kick. RVD follows that with a Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. RVD with a Corner Wheel Kick. RVD kicks Moose in the face. RVD ascends to the top turnbuckle.

Moose with a Standing Dropkick. Moose hits The Go To Hell for a two count. Moose and RVD are trading back and forth shots. Moose kicks RVD in the gut. Moose drops RVD with a DDT. Moose nips up. Moose goes for The Five Star Frog Splash, but RVD ducks out of the way. RVD with a Spike DDT for a two count. Moose uses the referee as a human shield. Moose delivers a low blow. Moose grabs a steel chair. Moose shoves the referee. RVD hits The Van Daminator for a two count. RVD drop toe holds Moose into the chair. RVD goes for The Five Star Frog Splash, but Moose ducks out of the way. Moose Spears RVD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Moose via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessica Havok w/James Mitchell in a Fatal Four Way Monsters Ball Match For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Rosemary is throwing forearms at Yung. Rosemary with a back elbow smash. Rosemary locks in The Upside Down. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Havok’s chest. Valkyrie with a ShotGun Meteora. Yung stops Havok in her tracks. A collection of weapons are introduced. Dueling Chair Exchange. Valkyrie is trying to staple gun Havok. Havok with a back elbow smash to Rosemary. Rosemary dumps Havok out of the ring. Rosemary nails Havok with a garbage can. Yung clotheslines Rosemary over the top rope. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Rosemary. Valkyrie staples the back of Yung. Valkyrie a staples her own 8 x 10 on Yung’s forehead. Valkyrie drops Yung with a High Knee Strike. Valkyrie plays to the crowd.

Havok drops Valkyrie with a BackBreaker. Havok gets Valkyrie tied in the tree of woe. Havok repeatedly kicks Valkyrie in the back. Havok with a Draping Elbow Drop on the chair. Havok follows that with Two Running Boots. Rosemary delivers a Missile Dropkick. Rosemary attacks Havok with a metal cookie sheet. Yung wraps a dog collar around Rosemary’s neck. Rosemary is throwing haymakers at Yung. Yung with a low kick. Yung sends Rosemary face first into the chair. Yung puts on the red glove. Yung prepares for The Mandible Claw. Valkyrie blasts Rosemary and Yung with a ladder.

Valkyrie dumps Havok face first on the ladder. Valkyrie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Yung gets Valkyrie back in the tree of woe. Rosemary with a flurry of haymakers. Rosemary goes for SuperPlex, but Valkyrie counters with a Desperation German Suplex on the ladder. Valkyrie side steps Havok into the chair that’s wedge in the corner. Rosemary Spears Valkyrie. Hundreds of thumbtacks are introduced. Rosemary negates The Road To Valhalla. Valkyrie with a German Suplex.

Valkyrie delivers The Bow and Arrow Stomp into the tacks for a two count. Yung and Havok starts shoving each other. Yung spits mist into James Mitchell’s eyes. Yung locks in The Mandible Claw. Rosemary and Valkyrie are trading back and forth shots. Valkyrie puts Rosemary through the table on the floor. Yung applies The Mandible Claw on the top turnbuckle. Havok plants Yung with The Avalanche TombStone PileDriver onto the tacks for a two count. Valkyrie blasts Havok with the steel chair. Valkyrie goes on to steal the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact w/Johnny Bravo For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swann with a side headlock takeover. Impact heads to the outside. Impact slowly enters the ring. Swann leapfrogs over Impact. Impact slips over Swann’s back. Aerial Display in the center of the ring. Impact is trying to regain his composure. Impact with a single leg takedown. Impact with a deep arm-drag. Impact applies a wrist lock. Swann reverses the hold. Swann ducks a clothesline from Impact. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Swann dropkicks Impact. For whatever reason, Bravo throws left over thumbtacks into the ring. Impact slaps Swann in the face. Impact dumps Swann crotch first on the top rope. Impact delivers The Disaster Kick. Impact dumps Swann face first on the steel guard rail. Impact mocks Swann.

Impact rolls Swann back into the ring. Impact kicks Swann in the gut. Impact with a High Head Kick for a two count. Impact chucks Swann out of the ring. Impact grabs the X-Division Championship. Bravo is putting the boots to Swann behind the referee’s back. Bravo rolls Swann back into the ring. Impact drops Swann with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Impact applies a side headlock. Swann with a Standing Iconoclasm. Swann is throwing haymakers at Impact. Swann drills Impact with an Apron Enzuigiri. Swann follows that with a Rolling DDT. Impact reverses out of the irish whip from Swann. Swann kicks Impact in the jaw. Swann negates The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Swann with a HandStand Phoenix Splash for a two count.

Swann with a Corkscrew Plancha. Swann lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Impact sweeps the legs of Swann. Impact with a Running Knee Strike. Impact hits Johnny’s Edge for a two count. Impact kicks Swann in the ribs. Impact goes for The Moonlight Drive, but Swann blocks it. Impact shows off his parkour skills. Impact goes for a SlingShot Spear, but Swann counters with a European Uppercut. Impact and Swann are trading back and forth shots. Both men tumble to the floor. Bravo fans Impact. Swann gets back in the ring at the count of nine.

Impact puts Swann on the top turnbuckle. Impact with an Avalanche Spanish Fly. Impact follows that with a Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Swann unloads two knife edge chops. Swann takes out Bravo with a Diving Leg Lariat. Swann avoids The Space Fly Tiger Drop. Swann with rapid fire haymakers. Swann goes for a HandSpring Cutter, but Impact counters with The Disaster Kick. Impact connects with The Starship Pain for a two count. Swann delivers his combination offense. Swann nails Impact with a Spinning Heel Kick. Swann with Two HandSpring Cutters. Swann lands The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Rich Swann via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin For The IMPACT World Championship

Haymaker Exchange after the bell rings. Cage with a Running European Uppercuts. Elgin fires back with three pump kicks. Cage drops Elgin with a shoulder tackle. Forearm Exchange. Cage drives Elgin back first into the turnbuckles. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cage with a flurry of corner clotheslines. Cage sends Elgin across the ring. Cage with a Running Elbow Smash. Cage follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage with a German Suplex. Cage lands a SomerSault Plancha. Cage plays to the crowd. Cage slams Elgin’s head on the ring apron. Cage rolls Elgin back into the ring. Elgin negates The F5. Elgin with a waist lock go-behind. Cage breaks free with a back elbow smash. Cage goes for a Discus Lariat, but Elgin counters with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Elgin with Two Corner Clotheslines. Elgin puts Cage on the top turnbuckle. Elgin with a Standing Enzuigiri. Elgin delivers a SuperPlex for a two count.

Elgin goes for a PowerBomb, but Cage blocks it. Elgin runs Cage into the turnbuckles. Elgin whips Cage back first across the turnbuckles. Elgin runs Cage into the steel guard rail. Cage with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Elgin goes for a Twisting Senton, but Cage ducks out of the way. Cage kicks Elgin in the jaw. Elgin drops Cage with a BackBreaker. Cage is riving in pain. Cage blocks a SuperKick from Elgin. Cage SuperKicks Elgin. Cage with a SpringBoard Tornado DD.T Cage hits The 619. Cage follows that with a PumpHandle FaceBuster for a two count. Cage side steps Elgin into the turnbuckles. Elgin with a back elbow smash. Cage responds with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Cage with an Electric Chair FaceBuster for a two count. Cage goes for a PowerBomb, but Elgin rolls him over for a two count. Elgin with a DeadLift PowerBomb. Cage unloads a flurry of kicks. Cage goes for a Discus Lariat, but Elgin counters with a HeadButt. Elgin mocks Cage. Elgin with a Running Lariat. Elgin connects with a SitOut Elgin Bomb for a two count.

Elgin BuckleBombs Cage. Cage responds with a Discus Lariat. Double Lariat Exchange. Elgin with combination forearm strikes. SuperKick Exchange. Cage drills Elgin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Elgin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Elgin SuperKicks Cage. Elgin goes for a PowerBomb, but Cage lands back on his feet. Cage BuckleBombs Elgin. Cage goes for The F5, but Elgin counters with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Cage with a High Knee Lift. Cage PowerBombs Elgin. Cage connects with The F5 for a two count. Cage goes for The Drill Claw, but Elgin lands back on his feet. Elgin with two forearm smashes. Elgin follows that with a spinning back fit. Elgin BuckleBombs Cage. Elgin goes for The Elgin Bomb, but Cage rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Elgin nails Cage with the Impact World Championship. Elgin has a discussion with Don Callis. Elgin rolls Callis into the ring. Rhyno GORES Elgin.

Seventh Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan (w/Madman Fulton)

Blanchard brought a baseball bat to the ring with her and set it under the ropes in her corner. The bell rang and the fans chanted loudly for “Tessa.” They followed up with a “Tessa’s gonna kill you” chant. Callihan did the thumbs up, thumbs down bit in Blanchard’s face. She responded with a hand gesture of her own and then they went at one another.

Blanchard sent Callihan to ringside and performed two suicide dives that didn’t knock Callihan off his feet. The fans chanted “one more time.” Blanchard listened to the fans (always a mistake) and this time Callihan caught her and ended up flinging her into the barricade twice, then performed a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Callihan followed up with a powerbomb on the apron at 3:30. Callihan stood on the ropes with his back to Blanchard while the referee counted, but Blanchard returned to the ring.

Back inside the ring, Blanchard performed a neckbreaker. Blanchard ran the ropes and Callihan put her down with a big boot. Callihan bodyslammed Blanchard and jawed at the fans. Callihan picked up Blanchard and tossed her through the ropes and onto the stage. Callihan went to the stage and told fans to move, then set up for a powerbomb off the stage. Blanchard fought free and caught him with a cutter on the ramp at 6:45.

Back inside the ring, Callihan stood and allowed Blanchard to hit him twice. “Is that all you got, bitch?” Callihan asked while flipping her off. Blanchard fired away and performed a Samoan drop. Blanchard went to the top rope and leapt over a charging Callihan and ended up performing a DDT for a two count. Blanchard set up for her hammerlock DDT, but Callihan stuffed it and ended up double underhooking her and dropped her shoulder first onto his knee. Callihan powerbombed Blanchard and then applied an STF. Blanchard eventually reached the ropes to break the hold at 10:25.

Callihan set up for a top rope move on Blanchard, but she slipped away and pulled him from the ropes and drove him face first into the mat, then covered him for a near fall. Blanchard fired away at Callihan and accidentally hit the referee. REF BUMP!!! Callihan grabbed his baseball bat and jabbed it into Blanchard’s face. A second referee ran down and counted, but Blanchard kicked out. Callihan attacked the second referee. Callihan jawed at Blanchard, who low blowed him and spat in his face. Blanchard called him a “motherf—er” and then hit him with a bat. Blanchard performed a top rope Codebreaker for a near fall, then rolled him into a crossface. Callihan teased tapping, but powered out and then performed a piledriver and covered Blanchard, who kicked out aggressively and let out a war cry.

Callihan waited for Blanchard to get up and then she gave him his own thumbs up/thumbs down hand sign. Callihan grabbed her and piledrove her again and then pinned her to win the match.

Sami Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard in 15:00.

Blanchard held her neck after the match. Callis said Callihan won the match, but he saw something he’d never seen and put over the effort of Blanchard. Mathews narrated highlights of the match. Callihan picked up both bats and shoved the referee aside. Callihan handed Blanchard her bat, which she accepted. Mathews said that was as good as a handshake from Callihan and said they made history. Blanchard continued to hold her neck while Callihan went to the ramp and celebrated before heading to the back while Mathews closed the show…