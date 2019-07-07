Jazz feeling better, returning to the ring

Just heads up on things.. Feeling better. Body had a chance to rest up a bit.. so the #baddestbitch shall be making her return soon. #Andstill ….

Thanks to all showed love and concern. Not exactly how I planned on losing the belt but sometimes things happen unexpectedly. My health was questioned. So I had to step back and do what was right for my family.

— Jazz NWA WOMEN WORLD CHAMPION (@Phenom_Jazz) July 7, 2019