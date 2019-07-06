Rey Mysterio returning to Raw on Monday

Rey Mysterio will be returning to Monday Night Raw in two days after a shoulder injury sidelined him for the past several weeks. WWE.COM announced the return of the masked Superstar today.

Mysterio was last seen on Raw in late May after he vacated the United States title, handing it over back to Samoa Joe due to the injury he suffered at Money In The Bank and the controversial way he won the title on the pay-per-view as well. Joe has since lost the title to Ricochet.

His shoulder injury was not said to be very serious although he required a month and a half off from the ring to rehabilitate it.