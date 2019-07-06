LAX dethroned as The North become the new Impact Tag Team champions

There are new Impact Tag Team champions in town as The North – the team of Josh Alexander and Ethan Page – dethroned LAX yesterday at the Bash at the Brewery Impact Plus event in San Antonio, Texas.

LAX had been champions for 68 days, winning the titles from The Lucha Bros in a Full Metal Mayhem match at the Rebellion pay-per-view back in April. Ortiz and Santana have four tag team title reigns together with a combined 663 days as champions, making them the most successful tag team in Impact history and one title reign short of Beer Money Inc and The Wolves.

Alexander and Page have been tag teaming for a long time in the indies and after Alexander came to Impact, the company paired both of them up again to form The North.