Lawler Weighs In Further on his Co-Host Scamming Fans

Jerry Lawler has also commented to Twitter about the scam perpetrated by his former podcast partner Glenn Moore, warning fans. He wrote:

Jerry Lawler

✔

@JerryLawler

I’m sure many of you have heard that some of my fans have been taken advantage of through a dishonest scheme that I was never aware of. Let it be known that I am not doing art commissions nor do I have any memorabilia for sale.

8:31 AM – Jul 5, 2019

Jerry Lawler

✔

@JerryLawler

So, if someone promotes or advertises or contacts you for services on my behalf, IT IS NOT LEGITIMATE! I am working to get this unfortunate situation resolved as quickly as possible and I apologize to my fans that have been affected by this.