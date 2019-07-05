California Pizza Kitchen locations in NY and NJ hosting fundraiser to benefit Connor’s Cure

California Pizza Kitchen’s (CPK) locations in New York and New Jersey will host a five-day fundraiser Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12 to benefit Connor’s Cure, a WWE initiative benefitting the V Foundation to support pediatric cancer research.

Guests can support the organization and enjoy pizza with a purpose by presenting the flyer (below) or simply mentioning the fundraiser to their server and 20 percent of participating food and beverage checks will be donated to the V Foundation to support Connor’s Cure. The fundraiser can be applied to dine-in, take-out, online, catering or delivery orders placed directly with CPK.

To kick off the fundraiser, WWE Superstars, Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman will visit the CPK location at Willowbrook Mall (1400 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne, NJ 07470) on Monday, July 8 from 11:30AM to 1PM. This will be limited to the first 250 people on line only. Talent subject to change without notice. Any questions in regards to this appearance can call (201) 757-7686.

Fundraiser valid only on 7/8/19 -7/12/19 at participating New York and New Jersey locations listed below. Tax, gratuity, gift card and retail sales are excluded from the donation. Not valid for third-party delivery.

New York:

• CPK Atlas Park (Queens)

• CPK Scarsdale (Scarsdale)

• CPK Westbury (Long Island)

• CPK Walt Whitman Shops (Long Island)

• CPK Smith Haven Mall (Long Island)

New Jersey:

• CPK Garden State Plaza (Paramus)

• CPK Willowbrook Mall (Wayne)

• CPK Bridgewater Commons (Bridgewater)

• CPK The Mall at Short Hills (Short Hills)