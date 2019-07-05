Booker T refutes online report about “pulling out” of Starrcast III

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has refuted a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that he “pulled out” of appearing at Starrcast III in August during the All Out weekend.

Meltzer yesterday wrote that Booker T had agreed to be part of Starrcast but pulled out after “he found out the WWE vs AEW war was very real and he didn’t want to be in the middle of it.”

But the former five time WCW champion did not agree with what was written about him and tweeted, “I will be setting the record straight within the next 24 hours regarding the story going around about me “pulling out” of @StarrcastEvents.”

Meanwhile, Starrcast show runner Conrad Thompson also shot down Meltzer’s report, claiming it’s inaccurate. “We enjoyed Booker’s appearance in Las Vegas. I will miss him this time in Chicago but look forward to working with him again sometime in the future,” Thompson wrote, adding that he doesn’t work for AEW and Starrcast is an independent company.