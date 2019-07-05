Two big tag team matches set for Raw

This Monday’s Raw already has two tag team matches announced, one of which is a mixed tag team match.

The Universal and Raw Women’s champions, Seth Rollins and his real-life girlfriend Becky Lynch, will be teaming up to take on Andrade and Zelina Vega. This will be Rollins’ and Lynch’s second mixed tag team match in a row after last week they took on Mike and Maria Kanellis. The Wildcard rule will bring Andrade and Vega this week after the duo challenged the champs earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the feud between Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Shane McMahon continues on Raw even though they are all Smackdown Superstars. McIntyre and Shane will be teaming up to take on Reigns and a partner of Shane’s choosing. The Undertaker will be tagging with Reigns at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view against Drew and Shane.