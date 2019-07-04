WWE officials upset with WALTER

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials are unhappy with WALTER for the David Starr incident.

“WWE didn’t approve the David Starr stomping on Walter’s NXT U.K. title belt. Nobody knew ahead of time. Walter and Starr made the call to shock people live knowing it would get over huge. As you can imagine, the reaction from WWE was not positive. Many wrestlers thought it was disrespectful and the higher-ups weren’t happy either.”