Triple H Went To Japan To Scout Joshi Talent

It seems AEW is not the only promotion with an interest in Joshi talent. According to Wrestling With Demons‘ Shannon Walsh, while Triple H was in Japan for WWE’s live events last weekend, he was also scouting some of the female Japanese wrestlers in the area. One of the people he met with was the Sendai Girls World Champion and current World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Champion Sareee. Sareee is 23 and under contract to Diana. She made her pro debut on April 17, 2011.

The story was also picked up by Yahoo Japan.