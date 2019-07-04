Reigns: “No, there’s no competition”

Roman Reigns was recently interviewed byThe Sportster. During the interview, Roman was asked what he thinks about AEW as a competitor for WWE.

Here is what he said:

“I’ll just say this. It’s all so new and it was what it was with Ambrose leaving and popping up over there… Competition? No, there’s no competition. WWE, we know exactly what we’re doing. We have the best talent in the world. There’s no comparing, I say that with firm confidence, all the way from the top to the very bottom. .. We are world class all the way through.”

He also added:

“Is it another option? Sure. Another option and another place to get a cheque.”

“I’m never against optimism but I think you have foolish thoughts if you really think there’s a comparison or actual competition. Just an option, which isn’t a bad thing.”