Paul Heyman Reportedly High On Ricochet

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that new RAW executive director Paul Heyman is high on Ricochet, which would explain why the new United States champion has main evented RAW two weeks in a row. Ricochet also defeated AJ Styles on this Monday’s episode, and looks to be set for a feud against him and the reunited Club.

Meltzer said that Ricochet is getting pushed because “he’s a guy who can appeal to teenagers.” As we noted earlier today, WWE is trying to win back that demographic, particularly with AEW on the rise.