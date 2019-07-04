Maria Kanellis Goes Off on Wrestling News Sites

Following the recent angle on RAW in which Maria Kanellis announced she was pregnant and then her subsequent confirmation on social media, Maria has returned to Twitter to lash out at wrestling reporters who, according to her, are “attacking a pregnant woman with false accusations.” She wrote:

MariaKanellisBennett

✔

@MariaLKanellis

I’m starting to wonder when the Wrestling “News” sites are gonna realize they are getting played by sources desperate for attention. Attacking a pregnant women with false accusations could get you fired in another profession. Be professional. Do the research. Don’t become puppets

MariaKanellisBennett

✔

@MariaLKanellis

17h

MariaKanellisBennett

✔

@MariaLKanellis

Furthermore, some of these “reporters” used to beg me for interviews when I was on the indys. You want me to start taking photos of your emails and sending them out? I don’t think so. Just sit back and enjoy the show. Because I certainly am enjoying all of you looking like fools.