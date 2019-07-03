WWE taping both Smackdown Live and Raw in Manchester, England on the same day in November

The planned Raw television taping from Glasgow, Scotland on Monday, November 11 has been canceled. The show was going to take place at the SSE Hydro and WWE has changed this now to a regular non-televised event.

The Monday Night Raw tapings are now scheduled to be held on Friday, November 8, immediately following the conclusion of Smackdown Live from Manchester, England. Since Smackdown moves to Friday nights starting in October, WWE can no longer do back-to-back TV tapings in the same arena while on a European tour.

Ticketmaster sent an email to all ticket holders of the Smackdown Live show from Manchester saying that they will now be able to see a double TV taping for the same price. Doors will now open at 4:30PM local time and the first taping will be held at 6PM.

WWE also tapes Main Event with Raw and 205 Live with Smackdown and if these two shows will be taped on the same day as the other two, it will be one long night for fans in Manchester.

Plenty of seats remain for this taping with tickets ranging from £51.95 to over £300 for VIP tickets.